Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$9.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.16. The stock has a market cap of C$895.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.33. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$2.27 and a 12-month high of C$11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

