Azuki Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $916,852.47 and $42,626.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00071561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00119707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00177288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.38 or 0.07305334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,503.35 or 0.99766980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00835456 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.