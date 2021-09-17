B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BRIV opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger stock. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. B Riley Principal 250 Merger makes up 1.0% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.93% of B Riley Principal 250 Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

