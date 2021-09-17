BaaSid (BAAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.00 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. BaaSid has a total market cap of $15.00 million and approximately $446,060.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00132889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

