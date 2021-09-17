Badger DAO Trading 35% Higher Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 35% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $244.81 million and approximately $38.17 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $24.20 or 0.00050584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00133519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Badger DAO

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,116,031 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

