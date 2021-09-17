Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,800 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the August 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.6 days.

BADFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.