Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Badger Meter worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $188,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.08 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,682.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

