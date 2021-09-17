Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,828 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Bally’s worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 41.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,327,000 after purchasing an additional 217,192 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 24.4% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 100.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NYSE:BALY opened at $44.67 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

