bAlpha (BALPHA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $68.58 or 0.00145542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $192,177.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

