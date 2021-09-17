Bancor (BNT) Achieves Market Cap of $950.20 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Bancor has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Bancor coin can now be bought for $4.08 or 0.00008582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $950.20 million and approximately $61.57 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00134330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045598 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 232,972,350 coins. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Buying and Selling Bancor

