Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Down 48.1% in August

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BKKLY opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKKLY shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DBS Vickers raised shares of Bangkok Bank Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

