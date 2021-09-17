Bank of America Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $450.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

KLAC opened at $372.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 52-week low of $174.70 and a 52-week high of $373.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in KLA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

