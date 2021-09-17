Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

NYSE RKLY opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.00 and a beta of -0.07. Rockley Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.