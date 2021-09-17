Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Trading Up 1.3%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKRIY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. WH Ireland upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

