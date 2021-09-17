Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,954 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.14% of Baozun worth $31,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 33.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,799 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 14.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 146.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baozun by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Baozun’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

