Barclays Raises Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $150.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $118.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.08.

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.33. The company had a trading volume of 77,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,796. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.69. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $128.13.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

