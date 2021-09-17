Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 603,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $571.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 15,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $152,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,078,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,421 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 6.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 17.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

