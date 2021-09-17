Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Barnwell Industries stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,428. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO Russell M. Gifford purchased 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $30,222.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

