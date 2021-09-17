Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABX shares. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of ABX opened at C$23.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The firm has a market cap of C$41.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.50. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.35 and a 12-month high of C$39.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

