Barton P. Bandy Sells 294,494 Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 294,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $851,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ReShape Lifesciences stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 1,024,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,043. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 776.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target (down from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

