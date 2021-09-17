BASIC Price Reaches $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 69.3% against the US dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $65.70 million and $16.04 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00133845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.45 or 0.00769349 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

