Basid Coin (BASID) Achieves Market Cap of $14.93 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 63.6% against the US dollar. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and $2.60 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00135075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $359.78 or 0.00758884 BTC.

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,335,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

