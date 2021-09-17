Bata Price Tops $0.0257 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Bata has a total market cap of $129,835.84 and $13.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bata has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.43 or 0.00380204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

