Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the lowest is $3.21 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.