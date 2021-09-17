Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the lowest is $3.21 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

