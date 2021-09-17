Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BMWYY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BMWYY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. 35,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,699. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

