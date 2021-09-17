Bayview Asset Management LLC Has $33.98 Million Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Bayview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,717 shares during the quarter. Hilltop makes up about 9.2% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bayview Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Hilltop worth $33,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Hilltop by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 1,863.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 139,147 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Hilltop by 46.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 45.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 207,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HTH traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

