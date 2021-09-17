BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 173.60 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 173.20 ($2.26). Approximately 2,152,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 770,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.59. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

