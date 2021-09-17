BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274,661 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BCE by 93.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,198 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.11%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.