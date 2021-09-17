Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of BCHEY stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.