Beacon Securities Weighs in on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

SILV opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.81.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

