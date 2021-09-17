Beam (BEAM) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001470 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $68.01 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 97,011,960 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

