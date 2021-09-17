Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BCEKF stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

