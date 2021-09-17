Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BCEKF stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.