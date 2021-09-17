BeatzCoin Trading Up 3.4% This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $203.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000953 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00058495 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

