Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $77.97 million and $3.04 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,082.88 or 0.02274842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00151873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.92 or 0.00508202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00041514 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

