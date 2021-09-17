Bella Protocol Price Reaches $1.96 on Major Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $94.03 million and approximately $21.01 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00004167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00124975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00045140 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

