Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 6,717 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.42. 22,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

