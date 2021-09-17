Bellwether Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6,391.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,784,000 after buying an additional 35,640 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.54. 12,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,182. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

