Bellwether Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 76,895 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 40,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,132,000.

FLOT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 354,577 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

