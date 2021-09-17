Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 1.68% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDEC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. 9,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $30.95.

