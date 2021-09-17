Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,123. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

