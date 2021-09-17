Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.47. 80,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,197. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.