Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 5,653 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,248,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,169,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,536,000 after purchasing an additional 56,949 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.64. 7,927,186 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

