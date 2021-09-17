Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 105,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

HPE traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 162,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978,600. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

