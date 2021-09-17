Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,294 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Fortinet by 36.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,607,000 after acquiring an additional 280,554 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 223,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.19.

FTNT traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.63. 6,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.08, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.