Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) dropped 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 1,806,652 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 769% from the average daily volume of 207,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.69.

In other news, Director Mark Price Eaton purchased 77,517 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,084.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,114,289 shares in the company, valued at C$5,890,573.17.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

