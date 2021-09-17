Belt (BELT) Reaches Market Cap of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00070066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00181605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00119609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.06 or 0.07158689 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,373.54 or 1.00601139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.31 or 0.00824604 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

