Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Short Interest Update

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BENE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 76,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,945. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

