BENQI Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. BENQI has a market cap of $63.23 million and approximately $20.33 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BENQI has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00118386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00172755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.61 or 0.07329000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,571.13 or 1.00313016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00831604 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.