BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 29,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,547,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $529.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 623,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

