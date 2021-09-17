BetterBetting Trading Up 43,024.5% This Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

